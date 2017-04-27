Surprise! Johnny Depp Appears As Captain Jack Sparrow On Disneyland Ride

April 27, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Captain Jack Sparrow, Disneyland, Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS SF/AP) — Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California’s Disneyland got a surprise: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Johnny Depp donned the getup of his swashbuckling alter ego and interacted with riders on Wednesday. Videos taken by park goers and shared on social media show Depp chatting with fans as they passed by on the ride’s boats. He also spoke to a crowd outside.

Depp returns to the big screen as Sparrow next month in the fifth film based on the ride. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens May 26, after premiering at Shanghai Disneyland on May 11.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

