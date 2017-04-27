Suspect Beaten By Alameda County Deputies To Get 7-Figure Settlement

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect beaten in a San Francisco alleyway by a pair of Alameda County sheriff’s deputies in 2015 will walk away with a seven-figure settlement, according to sources.

Sources tell KPIX 5 that attorneys for Stanislav Petrov reached the deal with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department after a lengthy settlement conference last week.

The suit stemmed from an incident from November in 2015 that was caught on video.

The video shows a pair of deputies beating Petrov in a San Francisco alleyway following a high-speed chase that began in Castro Valley.

Petrov wound up with two broken arms. The deputies were eventually fired. Petrov later sued the sheriff’s department for excessive force.

Sources say he will receive “several million dollars.”

Because the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is self-insured, the cost will come out of their funds.

Petrov was never charged in the alleyway incident, but a few months later he was picked up on unrelated drug and gun charges.