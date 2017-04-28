California Gun Owners Sue, Challenge Ban On High-Capacity Magazines

April 28, 2017 2:53 PM
FRESNO (AP) — A group of California gun owners is challenging the state’s ban on large capacity magazines, saying it violates their constitutional rights.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday in Fresno seeks to overturn the ban on owning magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Seven individuals and four civil rights organizations are suing California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

• ALSO READ: NRA Files Legal Challenge To New California Gun Laws

Newly adopted laws also require Californians to give up high-capacity magazines by July 1.

The measures significantly tighten California’s gun laws, which are already among the strictest in the nation.

San Francisco attorney George Lee represents the gun owners. He says the ban violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Lee says requiring Californians to hand over their magazines amounts to the government taking people’s private property.

