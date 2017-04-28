Illegal Drugs, Weapons Discovered During Santa Rosa Police Search

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The search of the Santa Rosa home of a suspected drug dealer has uncovered a cache of illegal drugs, a small arsenal of weapons and thousands of dollars in cash, Santa Rose police reported Friday.

Authorities said 24-year-old John Conway Telesmanic and 28-year-old Julia Smith had been taken into custody on a variety of drug and weapons charges as a result of the search.

Detectives said they first became aware of Telesmanic’s involvement in selling cocaine in Sonoma County back in Dec. 2016. Over the course of several months, detectives observed Telesmanic sell cocaine to various subjects.

On Thursday, Santa Rosa police and DEA agents decided to move on Telesmanic. He was arrested in a Chevy’s restaurant parking lot and — armed with a search warrant — his Olive Street home was searched.

During the search, several other people were detained.

Inside the home, detectives located three loaded handguns in a dresser with approximately ½ kilo of cocaine, Xanax, Crack Cocaine, MDMA, Psilocybin mushrooms, scales and packaging.

Under Telesmanic and Smith’s bed, detectives found two shortbarrelled AR-15 pistols that had a 30-round magazine and 60-round drum magazine attached. In the closet of the bedroom, detectives found an AK 47 assault rifle and 2 30-round magazines.

Additional ammunition for all the located weapons was found in the bedroom.

Authorities also found approximately $17,214 in cash.

In a separate bedroom, two additional firearms were located behind the door. One of those weapons was a pump action 12-gauge shotgun that had the barrel shortened to approximately 13 ½ inches.

Telesmanic was being held for possession of cocaine for sale, sales of cocaine, possession of cocaine base, possession of narcotics while armed, possession of illegal firearms including a sawed-off shotgun and assault rifles and possession of high capacity magazines.

Julia Smith was being held for possession for sales of cocaine, possession of cocaine base, possession of narcotics while armed, possession of illegal firearms including a sawed-off shotgun and assault rifles and possession of high capacity magazines.

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department (707) 543-3600.