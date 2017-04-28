Social Media Sex Scandal Rocks Albany High

ALBANY (CBS SF) — The discovery of an Instagram account containing sexually explicit pictures of Albany High students was being investigated by police, according to a letter sent to parents on Thursday afternoon.

The letter by Interim Principal Ron Rosenbaum said school officials have met with Albany police detectives.

“Late last night, AHS administration was made aware of an Instagram account that contains pictures of several of our students, some of which were sexually explicit,” the letter to parents read. “We immediately began an investigation and have been meeting with students throughout the day.”

Rosenbaum told parents that counseling services were being offered to students and recommended that they “take some time to have conversations with your children about the safe use of social media.”

Albany Police Lt. John Geissberger confirmed to the East Bay Times that detectives were investigating the incident.

“We found out about it last night and we’re looking at the case,” he said told the paper.

It’s wasn’t the first time this school year that social media postings have shaken the student body.

In March, officials said a group of male students targeted female African-American students with racially offensive photos on Instagram. Some of the posts featured nooses and KKK images.

“I don’t think any of that is funny,” Albany High student Anika Mallard said in March. “I would never say any of those things to entertain people … Obviously, you have to be thinking those thoughts and be a little racist to find that funny.”

The high school tweeted out a video made by a student in response to the racist social media posts.