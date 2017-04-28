Arrest In Killing, Sexual Assault Of 86-Year-Old Sacramento-Area Woman

NORTH HIGHLANDS (AP) – Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man accused in the death of an 86-year-old Sacramento-area woman who was sexually assaulted and beaten during a morning walk.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull on Friday identified the suspect arrested as Neven Glen Butler.

He became a suspect in the slaying of 86-year-old Fusako Petrus after his arrest on unrelated assault and elder abuse charges stemming a separate attack on Wednesday. That’s the same day Petrus died.

Turnbull says homicide detectives tied Butler to the scene of the earlier sexual assaults of Petrus and a 61-year-old friend.

He says Butler is being held on suspicion of murder.

He is set to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Monday.

Turnbull says Petrus was killed after she tried to help her friend who was the initial target of the attack.

