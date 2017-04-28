San Francisco Police Officers Injured In Mission District Crash

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three San Francisco Police Department officers were injured late Thursday night in a crash while responding to a call in the Mission District, authorities said.
Two marked police department vehicles were responding with lights and sirens on at 10:44 p.m. to a call for backup at 15th and Valencia streets when the vehicles crashed at 15th and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Two officers were in one of the vehicles, and one officer was in the other vehicle, police said.
All three officers were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
One of the vehicles crashed into a fire hydrant before hitting a building.
The police department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.