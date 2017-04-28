Suspect Sought In Stabbing Of Santa Rosa Gas Station Employee

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police are seeking a man who allegedly stabbed an employee at a Santa Rosa gas station Thursday morning, according to police.

At 10:15 a.m., officers received a report of an assault with a knife at a gas station near Morgan Street and College Avenue, police said.

There, officers learned that a man had entered the gas station’s bathroom. After about 10 minutes, an employee told the man to leave, as the gas station has had problems with people doing drugs inside the bathroom.

When the man exited the bathroom, the employee went inside and found blood, a syringe and other drug paraphernalia in the restroom, according to police.

Minutes later, the employee exited the bathroom and was near his parked car at the gas station. The man then yelled and made derogatory remarks about the employee’s ethnicity.

The employee told the man not to come back to the gas station because of the paraphernalia left behind in the bathroom.

The man then ran toward the employee and punched him several times. The victim saw that the man had a small folding knife in his hand, police said.

The suspect then ran off, heading north on Morgan Street.

After returning inside to the gas station, the victim noticed he had been cut with the knife, suffering a cut to his face and a stab wound to his torso. The victim’s injuries were not considered life threatening, according to police.

Police were able to obtain surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Santa Rosa police Officer Matt North at (707) 543-3600.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.