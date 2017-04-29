Demonstrators Gather At Oakland’s Lake Merritt As Part Of Nationwide Climate March

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Waving signs with slogans including, “Fossil fuels will make us fossil fools,” hundreds gathered at Oakland’s Lake Merritt Saturday advocating for the environment and protesting President Donald Trump’s policies.

The event included speeches by Rep. Barbara Lee and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, as well as music, spoken word and dance at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater. It was organized by People’s Climate Movement Bay Area as one of many such protests across the country.

“Our purpose is to bring people together to build the resistance to Trump and advocate for environmental justice in the Bay Area,” said Steve Nadel, one of the event’s organizers and a member of Sunflower Alliance, a Bay Area climate movement.

After the speeches and performances, attendees headed out to hold hands in a ring around Lake Merritt.

“Climate change is the Number One issue facing us today,” said Allie Jennings of Sonoma. “We must take action now against it.”

Jennings showed up with Ida Martinac of Berkeley, a fellow supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“We are trying to get kindred souls to sign up to form a third party” led by Sanders, Martinac said.

Chris Baral of Richmond, toting the aforementioned fossil fuel sign, said, “You have to get creative when things are so crazy.”

As a cyclist sped past with a giant flag depicting the Earth on the back of his bike, Bruce Joffe of Piedmont said, “It’s important for politicians to know there are people who take the time to show their concerns about climate change.”

Nadel said, “This is part of a national turnout all across the country.” The coalition of organizations that sponsored the 2014 People’s Climate March in New York City was behind the nationwide rallies.



