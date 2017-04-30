Eight Shot During San Diego Pool Party; Suspect Dead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego.

The San Diego police chief tells the Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2plxCfS ) that police received reports of a man shooting people by the swimming pool.

Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman says a department helicopter arrived first and its crew saw the suspect was still in the pool area and appeared to be reloading.

Three officers arrived on foot and shot the suspect after he pointed the gun at them.

She said several of the victims are in critical condition. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

The chief said she didn’t have any information about a motive or the identity of the gunman.