Transient Man Found Dead On Santa Cruz Beach

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A transient man was found dead Sunday morning on Main Beach in Santa Cruz, police said.

Officers went to the beach at 4:20 a.m. and found a 52-year-old man dead near the volleyball courts.

The address of the beach is 108 Beach St.

Witnesses told officers that the victim had been in an argument with another person over alcohol in the earlier morning hours.

Deputy Police Chief Dan Flippo said the victim was not shot or stabbed. Police are still determining the cause of death, Flippo said.

Officers are interviewing people and collecting evidence. Police have no suspects right now but have been talking with at least one person of interest.

The beach near the volleyball courts will be closed until about noon Sunday, according to police.

The name of the victim will not be released until he has been identified and his family notified.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the argument or anyone who has information about the death to call Detective Martin at (831) 420-5833.