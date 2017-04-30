Vallejo Police Impound 86 Vehicles In Abandoned-Car Sweep

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — In an effort to rid streets of blighted vehicles, police conducted an abandoned vehicle abatement operation Saturday in Vallejo that resulted in the impoundment of dozens of vehicles.

According to police, 191 vehicles were reported abandoned and police checked all of them. Of those vehicles, 134 were found to be currently registered, legally parked or not at the reported location.

Police issued eight parking citations and marked 14 cars to be towed if not moved within 72 hours.

A total of 86 vehicles were impounded for various violations, police said.

Police encourage anyone who has a vehicle that is unregistered, missing parts needed to operate it or is otherwise left on a city street to have it removed or brought into compliance with state and local laws.

Abandoned vehicles can be reported by calling (707) 648-4682 or online at http://www.cityofvallejo.net.

