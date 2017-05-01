Teenage Boy Fatally Shot In San Francisco’s Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A teenage boy shot in San Francisco’s Sunset District Monday has died from his injuries, a police spokeswoman said.
Police responded around noon to a shooting near Sunset Boulevard and Kirkham Street, police Officer Giselle Talkoff said.
The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Talkoff said. Police had previously said the victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The victim may have been shot while driving, Talkoff said. No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.
