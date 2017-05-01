Teenage Boy Fatally Shot In San Francisco’s Sunset District

May 1, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Shooting, San Francisco police, Teenager, Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A teenage boy shot in San Francisco’s Sunset District Monday has died from his injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded around noon to a shooting near Sunset Boulevard and Kirkham Street, police Officer Giselle Talkoff said.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Talkoff said. Police had previously said the victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The victim may have been shot while driving, Talkoff said. No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch