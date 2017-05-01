Bald Eagles Tend To Newly-Hatched Eaglet Above School Lawn In Milpitas

MILPITAS (KPIX 5) — The eaglet has hatched.

We first showed the nest of bald eagles near a Milpitas elementary school last month.

Now that their offspring has hatched, its parents are busy flying around, hunting and taking food back to the nest high above the front lawn of Curtner Elementary School. It doesn’t yet look like the symbol of the world’s greatest super power yet but it seems to be eating well.

“We have more food coming in,” said photographer Stan Szeto. “Different types of smaller birds, squirrels I’ve seen. Rats. I have heard about fish.”

The eagle family doesn’t seem to be bothered by anything. It appears they could care less that an entire elementary school is busy going about its business just below.

Junior peeks out every once in a while. But mom and dad are never far away.

“It’s very interesting!” said Szeto. “You see it flapping its wings as it’s trying to move around in that nest and become it’s own.”

Being an eagle dad isn’t easy. Just because you’re an eagle doesn’t mean that other birds won’t take you on. For instance, a smaller bird that has no idea what he’s getting into tried to chase the eagle away.

The eagle seemed annoyed more than threatened.

The school has placed signs reminding folks to stay off school grounds during class.

So the eager eagle watchers, being a polite group, stay across the street to see the adult eagles raising what appears to be a healthy chick in a dense urban environment.

This family of eagles is likely going to be here for quite a while. The best time to see them is on the weekend, and the best time on the weekend is early morning or late evening.