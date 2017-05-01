Eric Dane’s Depression Puts ‘The Last Ship’ On Hiatus

May 1, 2017 12:50 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — TNT has temporarily shut down production of its drama, “The Last Ship,” while star Eric Dane battles depression.

Variety reports the series is going on production hiatus through Memorial Day. The publication reports a representative for Dane says the San Francisco-born actor suffers from depression and asked for a few weeks of downtime.

TNT spokesman Scott Radloff confirmed the Variety report.

“The Last Ship” is set to return for a fourth season this summer. Dane plays Tom Chandler, the captain of a U.S. Navy destroyer at sea after a global catastrophe wiped out most of the world’s population.

Dane previously starred as “McSteamy” Dr. Mark Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

