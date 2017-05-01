Child Among 2 Dead In Downtown Oakland I-880 Crash

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man and a child were killed in a collision on Interstate 880 near Downtown Oakland early Monday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on Northbound 880 near 5th Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.
The CHP said both of the victims were in the backseat of a BMW traveling at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and hit a box van on the shoulder.
After striking the box truck, the BMW reportedly re-entered the roadway and was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup.
Authorities said it looks like the child was not properly restrained.
The car’s driver, another child and a woman passenger were all take to local hospitals.
Officials said it doesn’t appear as if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
As of 7:00 a.m., lanes of Northbound 880 remained blocked near the scene of the crash, causing a backup that stretched to 98th Avenue in East Oakland. It is unclear when all the lanes would reopen.