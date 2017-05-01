Father Who Allegedly Abducted Daughter From Mountain View Hotel Turns Himself In

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A father who allegedly abducted his 4-month-old daughter from a Mountain View hotel last month turned himself in to police Sunday night and was arrested, police said Monday.

Michael Wallin, 45, of Patterson, allegedly left the hotel with his daughter Madilyn Wallin at about 8:30 p.m. on April 4 following a visit with her and her mother at the Residence Inn at 1854 W. El Camino Real.

Wallin allegedly drove off with Madilyn in his truck with her in his lap. Madilyn’s mother was allegedly dragged briefly by the truck but escaped serious injury, police said.

The mother’s adult son tried to stop Wallin but he allegedly “brake-checked” the son and a collision occurred before Wallin drove off with Madilyn.

Police alleged that Wallin had no child car seat in the truck.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Madilyn and she was found the next morning.

Wallin was arrested Sunday on suspicion of maliciously withholding a child from their guardian, child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.