Fidget Spinner: What Is The Popular New ‘Toy’?

CBS Local– Admit it, you thought new “toys” would largely be based on emerging technology, such as the now-mainstream virtual reality. But there’s a new gadget on the block that’s all too simple, and to call it a toy would be to belie its educational benefits. Introducing, the fidget spinner.

I'm seeing this fidget spinner EVERYWHERE!! pic.twitter.com/uXVpq7PUW8 — Nidzzzzz (@nidz12x) April 29, 2017

The fidget spinner is made of plastic, a three-pronged device, that, as you may have gathered from its name, spins. It’s meant to help kids (and adults) who fidget. It gives them something to do with their hands. Instead of clicking pens at annoying decibel levels, they can quietly occupy their fingers and keep their minds focused on the task at hand.

“You can use the fidget spinners for ADHD or just fidgeting in general,” said Dani Liberman, a toy expert, via Pix 11. “You tap your foot all day long, you play with your hair. Kids need something to do, adults need something to do. Right now, spinners and cubes are something to be occupied by.”

If it helps for educational and social purposes, then it’s the best kind of “toy”.