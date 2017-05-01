Fun Things To Do In San Francisco This Spring

By Michelle M. Guilbeau

Springtime in San Francisco means it is time to get out of the house and enjoy the weather along with the wonderful happenings in the San Francisco area. From festivals and whale watching to walking and house tours, there is something for all ages to enjoy. There is never a dull moment in San Francisco, and spring is the perfect time to experience all that San Francisco has to offer.

12th Annual UnCorked! San Francisco Wine Festival

Ghirardelli Square on Beach Street

Between Polk and Larkin Streets

San Francisco, CA 94123

www.sresproductions.com

Date: May 13, 2017 from Noon – 5p.m.

This annual festival is a great way to learn about and taste wine from throughout the Northern California area. The 12th annual UnCorked! San Francisco Wine Festival will also offer a variety of exhibitors, food vendors and quality entertainment. Admission is free to the event, however for those who would like to sample wine, tasting tickets can be purchased online for $50 during the pre-sale and $60 the day of the event. The ticket includes unlimited tastings and a souvenir wine glass. UnCorked! San Francisco Wine Festival will make a donation to a local non-profit organization: Strides for Life Colon Cancer Foundation.

Free Walking Tours of San Francisco

100 Larkin St.

San Francisco, CA 94102

(415) 557-4266

www.sfcityguides.org

The free walking tours of San Francisco are hosted by San Francisco City Guides, sponsored by the San Francisco Public Library. The tour guides are volunteers and offer a tremendous amount of interesting stories and facts about San Francisco in general and the walking tour route specifically. Tour routes range from the Japanese Tea Garden in in Golden Gate Park to the Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood. The walking tours are free; however, a donation is greatly appreciated. Walking tours are offered every day at a variety of times, so be sure to check out the website for routes, days and times offered.

Whale Watching Tour

Pier 39

San Francisco, CA 94133

(415) 706-7364

www.sanfranciscowhaletours.com

A whale watching tour in spring is a great way to catch a glimpse of gray, blue and humpback whales, and also offers an excellent opportunity to view San Francisco’s best attractions such as the Golden Gate Bridge. A variety of whale watching tours are available, including tours that last a couple hours to full-day tours. The calendar of tours is listed on the website and ticket purchase must be made in advance.

Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

760 Howard St., Terrace Level

San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 543-1718

www.ybgfestival.org

Dates: May 7 – Oct. 29, 2017

The Yerba Buena Gardens Festival is located in a revitalized urban area of San Francisco. The grass, flowers and water features make it an excellent outdoor oasis for a spring event. The festival offers more than 75 admissions-free programs; the performances include: poetry, children’s programs, music, theatre, circus and dance and much more. Check out the activities calendar to find events best suited to your tastes and interests.

San Francisco Decorator Showcase

2698 Pacific Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94115

(415) 447-5830

www.decoratorshowcase.org

Dates: April 29 – May 29, 2017

The San Francisco Decorator Showcase is celebrating 40 years and going strong. Each year, a different home in a prestigious San Francisco neighborhood becomes a premier design showhouse event, and features the work of the area’s top interior and landscape designers. General admission tickets are $40, seniors (60+ with ID) are $35 and students (with ID) are $35. Special events are listed on the website calendar and the venue is available for private rental during the showcase time period. Proceeds from the San Francisco Decorator Showcase benefit the Financial Aid program at San Francisco University High School. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

