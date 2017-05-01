Raiders Reportedly Close On Stadium Land In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CBS SF) – Several weeks after NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas, the team has reportedly closed on land that could be used for a new stadium.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team has bought four parcels of land west of Interstate 15 for $77.5 million, according to documents from the recorder’s office in Clark County, Nevada.

The Raiders reportedly had an option to buy the four parcels of unoccupied land, which had a listed value of $40 million.

If the Raiders were to build a stadium there, the facility would be near resorts on the southern end of the strip, including Mandalay Bay and Luxor. The site is also close to Las Vegas International Airport.

The newspaper said terms of the deal were not immediately available. The team has not commented on the land purchase.

On March 27th, 31 of 32 NFL team owners approved the Raiders proposal to move into a $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas for the 2020 season. The team is expected to play the 2017 and 2018 seasons at the Coliseum in Oakland, but Coliseum officials are on record opposing the team play a 2019 season there.