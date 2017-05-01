Restaurant Worker Arrested For Secretly Filming Women And Children

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — An employee at the Jersey Joe’s restaurant in Half Moon Bay has been arrested for allegedly secretly filming women and children in the restroom, authorities announced Monday.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a call at 6:15p.m. Saturday reporting that a woman had discovered a cellular phone video recording inside the women’s restroom.
While on scene, deputies determined the cell phone was intentionally placed in the restroom and belonged to Pedro Jeronimogonzalez, a Jersey Joe’s employee.
The video captured approximately 6 victims while in the restroom — two adults and four children. Due to the on-going investigation, no other details on the victims will be given.
Detectives were asking customers who visited the Jersey Joe’s on Saturday, April 29th between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. to contact them.
The suspect was placed under arrest and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Det. Pat Carey at (650) 259-2321 or e-mail him at PCarey@smcgov.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 800-547-2700