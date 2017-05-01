2nd Teen Suspect In BART Takeover Robbery Arrested After Another Robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A second teenager suspected of being part of a unruly mob of about 50 teens who swarmed a BART train, terrorizing, beating and robbing several passengers, has been arrested after committing another robbery, Oakland police announced Monday.

Oakland Police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said the teen was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Friday after a plainclothes officer witnessed a robbery in the 6200 block of Camden Street in Oakland.

The officer directed uniformed officers to the suspects’ vehicle, but a traffic stop failed and a pursuit began.

The chase ended when the suspects car crashed into a crash into another vehicle in the area of Hegenberger Road and Interstate 880.

The suspects, three juveniles, fled from the vehicle and were soon taken into police custody. No injuries were reported and one of the three was identified as a suspect wanted in the BART takeover robbery.

“The fact this juvenile was out committing a robbery in another jurisdiction with other minors just days following the BART incident is testament of the need for agencies to work together collaboratively to solve regional issues and share resources and intelligence data,” said Acting Police Chief Jeff Jennings. “I’ve called for a Regional Taskforce to meet this week to develop a plan.”

Earlier on Friday, the first suspect in the BART train takeover robbery was taken into custody.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said at 1:20 p.m. that the arrest had taken place within the last 30 minutes, but could not release further information, including where the arrest took place or whether the suspect lives in the Bay Area, because the suspect is a minor.

Other arrest warrants are “in the system” Friday and more will be obtained this week, Trost said.

Suspects hopped the fare gates at the Coliseum station around 9:30 p.m. before boarding a Dublin/Pleasanton-bound train and committing at least seven robberies, injuring at least two people, BART police said.

Acting deputy chief for the BART Police Department Terence McCarty said the train car’s camera captured high quality images of the suspects.

“You will be identified and you will be brought to justice,” vowed McCarty.