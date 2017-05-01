Record Sierra Snow Keeps Resorts Open Into Late Spring, Summer

LAKE TAHOE (KCBS) – Record snowfall in Tahoe this ski season means some resorts will stay open late this year, with at least one resort saying it would stay open until July.

Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows, Mount Rose and Sugar Bowl are expected to keep lifts running later than previous years.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows spokesperson Sam Kieckhefer spoke to KCBS.

“Alpine will remain open until May 14th and then close down for the season,” Kieckhefer said. “And Squaw Valley will be open seven days a week until the end of May, and then we’ll be open on weekends in June and the 4th of July weekend.”

Kieckhefer says the upper mountain at Squaw Valley has received a total of 714 inches of snowfall this season and that the base depth there is just under 21 feet.

The spokesperson said there’s so much snow, that the resort is even considering staying open past the 4th of July.

Mount Rose between Reno and Carson City is also keeping its doors open.

“Right now we are on a Thursday through Sunday schedule through Memorial Day, May 29th,” said Mike Pierce, marketing director for Mount Rose and president of Ski Lake Tahoe. “We’re still on an average base of 16 feet. We’ve had about 760 inches of snow so far this year, which is over 160 over the record.”

Pierce said major snowfall this season has created perfect conditions for spring skiing.

Meanwhile, Sugar Bowl is expected to remain open until next weekend.