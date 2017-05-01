Man Sought In Indecent Exposure Incident On Stanford Campus

STANFORD (CBS SF) – Three people reported that a man exposed himself to them on the campus of Stanford University early Sunday, Stanford public safety officials said.
The three people reported the incident to public safety officials at 1:55 a.m. following an incident on the east side of campus.
The man was outside of a vehicle when he exposed himself. He left the area in a vehicle, which was described as a newer white sedan. Police could not find him.
The man was described as 30 to 50 years old, about 6 feet tall, heavyset, with short dark hair and a short beard.
He was wearing glasses, a dark polo shirt and a dark tracksuit jacket, according to public safety officials.
