Man Sought In Indecent Exposure Incident On Stanford Campus

May 1, 2017 6:44 AM
STANFORD (CBS SF) – Three people reported that a man exposed himself to them on the campus of Stanford University early Sunday, Stanford public safety officials said.

The three people reported the incident to public safety officials at 1:55 a.m. following an incident on the east side of campus.

The man was outside of a vehicle when he exposed himself. He left the area in a vehicle, which was described as a newer white sedan. Police could not find him.

The man was described as 30 to 50 years old, about 6 feet tall, heavyset, with short dark hair and a short beard.

He was wearing glasses, a dark polo shirt and a dark tracksuit jacket, according to public safety officials.

