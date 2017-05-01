Tractor Trailer Fire Shuts Down Lanes Of Westbound I-580 In Hayward

May 1, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: CHP, Fire, Freeway, Hayward, tractor trailer fire, traffic

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A tractor trailer fire on westbound I-580 has caused a traffic alert in Hayward Monday afternoon with the right lanes of the freeway blocked, according to authorities.

At 1:50 p.m., CHP reported the fire and issued the severe traffic alert about the incident on westbound I-580 east of Eden Canyon Road.

Video shot by Chopper 5 showed that the entire cab of the truck had been destroyed in the fire, but crews appear to have extinguished the blaze. A single lane of westbound I-580 was open, allowing a trickle of cars to pass through.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch