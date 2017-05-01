Tractor Trailer Fire Shuts Down Lanes Of Westbound I-580 In Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A tractor trailer fire on westbound I-580 has caused a traffic alert in Hayward Monday afternoon with the right lanes of the freeway blocked, according to authorities.
At 1:50 p.m., CHP reported the fire and issued the severe traffic alert about the incident on westbound I-580 east of Eden Canyon Road.
Video shot by Chopper 5 showed that the entire cab of the truck had been destroyed in the fire, but crews appear to have extinguished the blaze. A single lane of westbound I-580 was open, allowing a trickle of cars to pass through.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.