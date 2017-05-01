Val Kilmer Announces He Is ‘Healing Of Cancer’

May 1, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Cancer, Facebook, Healing, Michael Douglas, Reddit, Val Kilmer

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) – Val Kilmer says he’s had “a healing of cancer” months after saying he didn’t have cancer.

The 57-year-old actor made the comment in a question-and-answer session on Reddit.

Kilmer was asked by a Reddit user about Michael Douglas’ comment last year that Kilmer was dealing with the same condition that Douglas had. Douglas successfully battled oral cancer after being diagnosed in 2010. Kilmer responded on Facebook in November that he has “no cancer whatsoever” and Douglas “is misinformed.”

HOLLYWOOD - OCTOBER 3: Actor Michael Douglas and actor Val Kilmer attend "The Ghost & the Darkness" Hollywood Premiere on October 3, 1996 at Paramount Theatre, Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

Actors Michael Douglas and Val Kilmer in 1996 (credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images)

Kilmer said on Reddit on Wednesday : “I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time.” He said people may still think he’s sick because he doesn’t sound like his normal self.

Kilmer’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch