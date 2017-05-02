Apple Growing Cash Stash Spurs Talk Of Huge Acquisition

May 2, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Apple, Disneyland, Netflix, San Francisco, Tesla

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Apple’s stash of cash grows, so does the possibility that the company will use some of the money for a huge acquisition that would expand its empire beyond iPhones and other gadgets.

The guessing game primarily has focused on potential acquisitions of video streaming service Netflix and electric car maker Tesla Motors.

ALSO READ:

But in recent months the takeover talk has swirled around whether Apple might do something even more dramatic by trying to buy Walt Disney Co.

A marriage between Apple and Disney would create the world’s first company worth $1 trillion while uniting some of the world’s most successful brands in technology and entertainment.

Apple’s chief financial officer told The Associated Press that the company is looking at potential acquisitions of all sizes.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch