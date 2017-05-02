Benicia Considers Legalizing Mini Pet Pigs

BENICIA (KPIX 5) — In Benicia, they want to legalize pet pigs.

To pig, or not to pig, that is the question people are pondering in Benicia.

A proposed law would allow people to keep pet pigs if they are under 100 pounds, kept on a leash while in public and obtain rabies tags just like dogs.

Suzanne Castleman is the manager of Feather & Pet Grooming. She said, “I think it’s an amazing idea.”

Castleman says pigs are good for business.

“We already see quite a few pigs here at the shop,” Castleman said. “Everything from getting their nails trimmed, their hooves trimmed and giving them a bath.”

Generally described as pot belly pigs, they are kept as pets: sleeping on couches or with cats, sometimes dressed up.

We’re not talking livestock, these pigs are pampered.

Castleman said, “People that come in with their pigs will get one of the adjustable harnesses…If you really want to go all out, then you get the full blown bling, in every color available.”

Wendy Rozonewski loves her pet pot bellied pig Pinky. Rozonewski talks to her pig.

She told us, “When their moms talk to them they do a deep AWK AWK AWK and then they AHK AHK AHK. It’s like a Hello.”

She says pigs, like people, all have different personalities.

However, Rozonewski told us, “They can be aggressive…They can throw a temper tantrum if they don’t get their own way. They do scream and squeal.

The proposed ordinance to allow pet pigs in Benicia is expected to pass, as there is no opposition. Benicia will likely join the ranks of many surrounding cities that already allow pet pigs.