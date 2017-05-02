Curry Dedicates Playoffs To Dying Child’s Brave Fight

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Sometimes all the attention and praise given to a sports superstar can warp their perspective. Then someone like little Brody Stephens comes along.

The 7-year-old Stephens was a basketball fanatic and Warriors fan. There are photos on social media of him dribbling a basketball while getting treatment for leukemia.

In November, he got time to spend with one of his heroes — Warriors star Steph Curry — while Golden State was in Indianapolis to play the Pacers. Brody, who had received a bone marrow transplant, was weak but put on a brave face during the visit.

Brody + Steph Curry= Best Friends Forever. https://t.co/IdP6O1cPE5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2016

Curry and his teammate Kevin Durant have been seen wearing the orange “BrodyStrong” bracelets. The bracelet was a gift during the hospital visit.

Unfortunately, Brody has lost his battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Now, Curry is dedicating the Warriors playoff run to his memory.

“I’m glad I got to meet him, spend some time with him and hopefully bring a little bit of joy to him and his family the past few months,” Curry told SFGate Monday. “We’re going to try to find a way to dedicate these playoffs to Brody and his family. We know how much the Warriors meant to them.”