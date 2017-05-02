San Francisco Chef Wins James Beard Award

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – A San Francisco chef has won one of the culinary world’s top prizes.

Corey Lee of Benu was awarded the “Best Chef: West” title Monday night at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago.

Lee opened Benu in 2010 in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood after serving as Head Chef at the French Laundry.

Benu is now one of San Francisco’s favorite restaurants, after earning three Michelin stars, four stars from the Chronicle and the AAA Five Diamond Award.

Two other Bay Area restaurants received honors, including SingleThread in Healdsburg for outstanding restaurant design. La Taqueria in the Mission District also was honored as one of this year’s “America’s Classics.”

