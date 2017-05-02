Major BART Delay Caused By Track Problem Between El Cerrito And Richmond

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) – BART is reporting major delays on the Richmond line in all directions Tuesday afternoon because of an equipment problem on the track between the El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations.

BART officials issued an advisory at 2:02 p.m. about the issue.

The transit agency’s @SFBARTalert Twitter account initially reported the issue at about a quarter to 2 p.m.

10 min delay at RICH in warm springs and MLBR dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) May 2, 2017

The delay grew to 20 minutes a short time later. Though later tweets seemed to indicate that the problems was resolved with BART recovering from the delay, by 2 p.m. the twitter account posted that there were major delays.

The equipment problem was bad enough to impact travel in all directions on the Richmond line.

Major delay on RICH line in FRMT, RICH and MLBR dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) May 2, 2017

There is no estimate as of yet for when the problem will be resolved.