Major BART Delay Caused By Track Problem Between El Cerrito And Richmond

May 2, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: BART, BART Delays, El Cerrito, equipment problems, Richmond

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) – BART is reporting major delays on the Richmond line in all directions Tuesday afternoon because of an equipment problem on the track between the El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations.

BART officials issued an advisory at 2:02 p.m. about the issue.

The transit agency’s @SFBARTalert Twitter account initially reported the issue at about a quarter to 2 p.m.

The delay grew to 20 minutes a short time later. Though later tweets seemed to indicate that the problems was resolved with BART recovering from the delay, by 2 p.m. the twitter account posted that there were major delays.

The equipment problem was bad enough to impact travel in all directions on the Richmond line.

There is no estimate as of yet for when the problem will be resolved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch