Oceanview Road-Rage Stabbing Deemed Case Of Self Defense

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman stabbed another woman with a scalpel in an apparent act of self defense following a vehicle collision in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to police.

The collision involving two female drivers occurred in the 400 block of Capitol Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to police Officer Giselle Talkoff.

The two women, ages 34 and 41, began arguing. When the older woman allegedly became more aggressive, the other woman struck her with a scalpel, Talkoff said.

Both women were still on the scene when officers arrived, and the injured woman was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The other woman was released after investigators determined that the stabbing appeared to have been a case of self-defense, Talkoff said.

While the incident occurred near Sheridan Elementary School, it did not involve the school in any way, Talkoff said.

