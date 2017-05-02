No Contest Plea In Oikos University Mass Murders

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man accused of killing seven people in the 2012 shooting rampage at Oikos University pleaded no contest Tuesday to seven counts of murder with special circumstances and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

One Goh, 48, was charged with seven counts of murder, three counts of premeditated attempted murder and the special circumstance allegations of committing a murder during a kidnapping and committing multiple murders for the shooting at Oikos, a Christian vocational school located near Oakland International Airport, on April 2, 2012.

Alameda County prosecutor Stacie Pettigrew could have sought the death penalty in the case.

Goh will be sentenced to seven consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 271 years to life, Pettigrew told the judge.

“The enormity and devastation of this mass shooting remains unprecedented in Alameda County,” District Attorney O’Malley said in a prepared statement. “With the conclusion of this case, we know that One Goh will never again be in the position to harm any member of our community.”

Prosecutors said Goh had dropped out of Oikos several months before the shooting and wanted his tuition refunded and targeted an administrator who wasn’t present on the day of the shooting.

Criminal proceedings against him were suspended after his lawyers doubted his mental competency to stand trial, but he was recently deemed by court-appointed doctors to be restored to competency.

Sentencing was ordered for July 14th.