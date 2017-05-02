Passengers Brawl On Tokyo-To-Los Angeles Flight

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — In the latest version of airline flights gone bad, a trip from Tokyo’s Narita Airport to Los Angeles International was interrupted Monday by a brawl between passengers.

On cellphone video, the brawl erupts between a passenger in a red Hawaiian shirt with another man dressed in black. As the flight develops, an All Nippon Airways flight attendant steps between the two battling passengers.

For a few moments, the combatants separate. But then the man with the torn Hawaii shirt returns from the first class cabin and the flight erupts again as flight attendants and passengers try to break it up.

Witness Corey Hour, who spoke exclusively to CBS2 News, was seated three rows behind a man in a red shirt when he apparently began to speak aggressively to another man in a black shirt.

Hour says he heard the man in the red shirt point at the other man and say, “Where are you from?” and “I’ll kill you.”

Another passenger is heard screaming — “Oh, my God! Oh, my God!”

Hour told CBS Los Angeles that he “felt like when the situation happened I had to take a stand.”

“We had to take it into our own hands,” he said of separating the brawlers. “The last place you think you are going to have an issue is on an airplane.”

According to ANA Airlines, the man in the red shirt, who was not identified, assaulted a gate agent on his way off the plane before he was arrested.