Median Pay For Some Silicon Valley Interns Up To $8,000 A Month

May 2, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Apple, Facebook, Glassdoor, Interns, Salesforce, Silicon Valley, Yelp

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Interns at top Silicon Valley tech companies are being well compensated, earning thousands of dollars a month, according to a new analysis.

In its report on the highest-paying internships, Mill Valley job site Glassdoor said Facebook pays its interns the most. Median monthly intern pay at the Menlo Park-based social media giant is $8,000.

Salesforce also made the top ten, with its interns earning nearly $6,500 per month. Meanwhile, Apple and Yelp pay their interns $6,400 per month.

By comparison, the average pay for a full-time worker in the U.S. is just above $51,000 a year or about $4,300 per month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch