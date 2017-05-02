Median Pay For Some Silicon Valley Interns Up To $8,000 A Month

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Interns at top Silicon Valley tech companies are being well compensated, earning thousands of dollars a month, according to a new analysis.
In its report on the highest-paying internships, Mill Valley job site Glassdoor said Facebook pays its interns the most. Median monthly intern pay at the Menlo Park-based social media giant is $8,000.
Salesforce also made the top ten, with its interns earning nearly $6,500 per month. Meanwhile, Apple and Yelp pay their interns $6,400 per month.
By comparison, the average pay for a full-time worker in the U.S. is just above $51,000 a year or about $4,300 per month.