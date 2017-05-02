‘Star Wars’ Fans Record ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Tribute Album

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band turns 50 this year and Star Wars turns 40 this month. To celebrate both, intrepid fans at Palette-Swap Ninja have merged the cultural icons as Princess Leia’s Stolen Death Star Plans, a digital rock opera with new, Lucasfilm-themed lyrics to Beatles songs.

The album was created by Palette-Swap Ninja members Dan Amrich and Jude Kelley, who tried to remain as faithful as possible to both Sgt. Pepper’s and Star Wars.

“It’s the entire Beatles album as accurately as we could record it, only now it tells the story of Star Wars: A New Hope — in order,” explains their website. “We sweat the details on both sides in an effort to do both cultural milestones justice.”

“We think we’ve created something worthy of the source material that fans will really enjoy,” adds Kelley. “We like to think that the Force was with us.”

Watch the first installment of Princess Leia’s Stolen Death Star Plans below, and check out Kelley’s YouTube account for more videos. You can download the full album here. May the farce be with you.





