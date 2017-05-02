Teen Fatally Shot In San Francisco’s Sunset District Identified

May 2, 2017 11:03 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A boy who was fatally shot in San Francisco’s Sunset District on Monday has been identified by the medical examiner’s office as 15-year-old Daly City resident Reajohn Jackson.

Officers responded around noon to a shooting reported in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Kirkham Street. Jackson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was shot while driving. Police have not released any suspect information except that they were in a separate vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

