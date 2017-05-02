VA Director Apologizes For Offensive Comments About Sexual Harassment

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — For months, we’ve been reporting on claims of sexual harassment and assault at a Bay Area Veterans Affairs clinic.

Recently one woman told us about how her boss tried to grope and kiss her.

Now, after our investigation, a VA director is apologizing.

“I just wanted to take a moment to talk to all employees here at VA Northern California regarding the news story last Friday from CBS News in the Bay Area,” said David Stockwell, director of Veterans Affairs-Northern California Health Care System.

“That’s not my values. That’s not the values of this organization, and frankly, that was not what I intended to say,” Stockwell said.

He’s talking about what he said to KPIX-5 during an interview about allegations of sexual harassment at the VA.

We interviewed three women who accused VA supervisors of harassment and stalking.

VA employee Connie Swafford Abalos said, “He tried to grope me. He tried to kiss me. He literally exposed himself to me. And he told me that he wanted to have sex with me, and I just got up and left.”

When we first told Stockwell about the women’s claims, he defended the investigative process and said this about employees: “They can certainly vote with their feet about their employment decisions of working with the VA.”

We pressed him further, asking him if his answer is: that they should leave?

Stockwell said, “No. My answer was, follow through the process with the VA and if you don’t think it’s fair, logically, you have two things you can do if you say the entire system built isn’t fair. You can go outside of that system and try and find remedy, or you can exit the system.”

Now, Stockwell is changing his tune.

“I actually called my wife and said look at this news article that they just portrayed. What do you think? And she said, ‘If I heard that from my boss, I would be offended as well,’” Stockwell said.

VA employee Connie Swafford Abalos was offended.

“That’s just unheard of. Who says that?” she asked.

And she’s not the only one.

One woman, who asked that we not identify her, told us what she thought after seeing Stockwell’s apology.

“He meant what he said the first time. He was made to apologize,” she said.

The VA issued this statement:

“All allegations of harassment and assault are considered very serious by management and must be addressed. VA Northern California Health Care System does not tolerate the mistreatment of employees, male or female, and will take appropriate action on all allegations. There are, and will continue to be, legal and administrative consequences for employees who participate in criminal activity and/or conduct themselves in a way that is not conducive to an environment free of all forms of harassment. We have a responsibility to the Veterans we serve and our employees to create an atmosphere that is safe, healing for our Veterans, while holding staff accountable for their actions. Due to confidentiality laws, VA is not at liberty to discuss ongoing investigations regarding specific employees.”