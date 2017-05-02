Warriors Honoring ‘We Believe’ Team In Opener Vs. Jazz

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Golden State Warriors will celebrate the 2007 “We Believe” team Tuesday night during Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Oracle Arena.

The celebration marks the 10-year anniversary of the 2006-2007 Warriors completing their historic first-round upset over the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks on May 3, 2007.

During that series, the Warriors posted a 111-86 victory in Game 6 at Oracle Arena to become the first No. 8 seed to prevail over a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven NBA playoff series.

Several members of that iconic Warriors team will be on hand for the celebration, including Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson, Al Harrington, Kelenna Azubuike, Adonal Foyle, Patrick O’Bryant and Zarko Cabarkapa, as well as current Warriors forward Matt Barnes.

To help celebrate, limited-edition 10-year anniversary T-shirts will be available Tuesday morning for purchase at warriorsteamstore.com, and at Oracle Arena Tuesday night.

The shirts will feature the same “We Believe” logo that was emblazoned across the front of the fan T-shirts given away at Oracle Arena throughout the 2007 playoffs. They’ll also have a special 10-year logo on the sleeve.

The Warriors will host the Utah Jazz for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

