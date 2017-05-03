Cal Poly Alumnus Donates Record $110 Million To School

May 3, 2017 1:19 PM
SAN LUIS OBISPO (AP) – An alumnus has donated $110 million to California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo — the largest gift in Cal State history.

School officials said during a campus ceremony Wednesday that the donation by William Frost and his wife Linda will go to Cal Poly’s College of Science and Mathematics.

The money includes $3.6 million annually to support student scholarships, research stipends, equipment purchases and expanded hiring of instructors.

Frost graduated in 1972 with a degree in biochemistry. He went on to found Chemlogics, which sold chemicals and polymers used in the extraction of oil and gas. The company sold for $1.3 billion in 2013.

The previous record for largest Cal State donation is a $60 million anonymous 2008 gift to Cal Poly’s College of Architecture and Environmental Design.

