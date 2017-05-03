Caltrans Opens New Bay Bridge Bike Path During Week

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Bikers, walkers and joggers can now enjoy the Bay Bridge bicycle and pedestrian path during its new weekday open hours.

The newly expanded hours took effect Tuesday, about a year earlier than planned, because of the “accelerated” removal of the old bridge’s marine foundations and steel structure, according to Caltrans.

From now until May 25, the path will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. From May 26 to Sept. 4, it will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from Sept. 5 to next March 15, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The path may be closed at times during the removal of 13 of the final 19 marine foundations of the old eastern span, which is scheduled to begin this fall.

The path runs along the south side of the new eastern span’s roadway for 4.5 miles from Emeryville to a new vista point on Yerba Buena Island.

San Francisco and Oakland officials joined state transportation officials at a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new vista point site.

