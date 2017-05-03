Google Docs Used In Latest Phishing Scam

May 3, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Email, Google, Google Docs, phishing scam

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS NEWS) — Be careful when opening emails claiming to include links to a Google Document shared by people you know —they might be part of a phishing scam that spread quickly across the internet Wednesday.

Staff at multiple media outlets, including CBS News, reported receiving the emails, which look nearly identical to the actual ones Google Drive sends when a person shares a document.

It is not clear if any accounts belonging to government officials were compromised, but information technology staff in at least one Senate office warned political staff about the phishing attempt, CBS News has confirmed.

