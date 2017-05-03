Halsey Announces Oakland Tour Date With Charli XCX & PartyNextDoor

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Halsey will tour with Charli XCX and PartyNextDoor across North America during September, October and November this year. The tour will celebrate her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which is set to arrive June 2.

Taking to social media to announce the news, the singer excitedly wrote, “this is the biggest tour I’ve ever done. and I’m gonna bring u the biggest show to go with it. ⚡️🔥🌴”

The tour kicks off September 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut and wraps up November 22 in Cleveland, OH. Ticket pre-sale begins May 8, with general tickets going on sale May 12. Now, with a tour named World Tour: Installment One, fans are left to assume the singer will be adding a second leg to the already extensive outing.

Check the list of Halsey’s tour dates below:

9/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/3 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/4 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/9 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/19 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

10/21 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

10/22 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/4 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

11/5 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

11/7 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/19 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

11/21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.