Student Killed By Train In San Lorenzo

May 3, 2017 11:01 AM
SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — A high school student was fatally struck by a train in the San Lorenzo area of unincorporated Alameda County Wednesday morning, according to fire officials and sheriff’s deputies.

The pedestrian strike was reported at 8:06 a.m. in the vicinity of Grant and Railroad avenues, according to Aisha Knowles, a spokeswoman for the Alameda County Fire Department.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly.

