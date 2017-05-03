Student Killed By Train In San Lorenzo

SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — A high school student was fatally struck by a train in the San Lorenzo area of unincorporated Alameda County Wednesday morning, according to fire officials and sheriff’s deputies.
The pedestrian strike was reported at 8:06 a.m. in the vicinity of Grant and Railroad avenues, according to Aisha Knowles, a spokeswoman for the Alameda County Fire Department.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly.
