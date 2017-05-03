Shooting Shuts Down Market Street In San Francisco

May 3, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Market Street, Police Activity, San Francisco, San Francisco police, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are asking the public to avoid the 900 block of Market Street near Fifth Street Wednesday morning as officers investigate a shooting.

San Francisco police warned residents to avoid the area of Market Street between 5th and 6th streets. The San Francisco Police Department issued the warning via its Twitter account shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Market Street has been shut down in both directions, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

SFPD investigate shooting on Market Street (Twitter user @R27D)

A witness on the scene said that one person had been shot inside 940 Market Street, but so far police have confirmed no details.

Police were reportedly setting up a command post at 945 Market Street.

Muni service on Market Street is being affected by the closure, but BART service has not been impacted.

More details will be reported as they become available.

