SJPD Officer Responding To Family Disturbance Shoots Suspect

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A police officer shot a suspect while responding to a report of a family disturbance Tuesday night in San Jose, police said.

At 11:35 p.m., San Jose police officers responded to the 1500 block of Mt. Frazier Drive on a report of a family disturbance.

At the scene, one officer discharged his firearm, striking an adult male suspect at least once. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine paid administrative leave, police said.

According to police, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

The case is being monitored by the San Jose Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.

