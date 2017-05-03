Sonoma Mission Inn To Pay Workers $1M In Class-Action Lawsuit

May 3, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Lawsuit, Sonoma Mission Inn, Working Conditions

SONOMA (AP) — A Sonoma County hotel is expected to pay nearly $1 million to settle a class-action lawsuit with former spa employees.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper reports that a judge’s tentative ruling Tuesday gives final approval to the 103-member class. Each ex-employee of Sonoma Mission Inn could receive an average of $6,200.

The Willow Stream Spa workers claimed unfair labor conditions spanning 2012 to 2015. Some reported being scheduled to provide treatments without adequate breaks. Others said they received no overtime when working more than 40 hours per week.

The judge also approved a $330,000 payout to the San Francisco-based lawyers, finding the amount was high for Sonoma County but justified considering no local lawyers would take the case without a retainer.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

