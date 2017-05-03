The Chainsmokers To Open Pop-Up Store In San Francisco

By Abby Hassler
(RADIO.COM) – The Chainsmokers have announced they will open a pop-up store in San Francisco from May 5th through the 7th. Store hours will range from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.
Located at 55 Wentworth Place, between Chinatown and the Financial District, the small store will feature limited-edition band merchandise such as posters, clothing and other exclusive items. Every purchase at the store also comes with an entry to win surprise gifts.
There will be in-store raffles and giveaways of exclusive, signed merch every hour. Fans are encouraged to check-in frequently with the hashtag: #MDNOpopup
The band will also open up pop-up ventures in Toronto and New York City in the next two months.
Last August, Kanye West opened a pop-up store, next door at 45 Wentworth Place, that sold merchandise tied to his latest album “The Life of Pablo.”
