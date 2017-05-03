The Chainsmokers To Open Pop-Up Store In San Francisco

Their store will open over the weekend, May 5th through the 7th May 3, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: #MDNOpopup, Kanye West, Pop-Up Store, The Chainsmokers, Wentworth Place

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – The Chainsmokers have announced they will open a pop-up store in San Francisco from May 5th through the 7th. Store hours will range from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Located at 55 Wentworth Place, between Chinatown and the Financial District, the small store will feature limited-edition band merchandise such as posters, clothing and other exclusive items. Every purchase at the store also comes with an entry to win surprise gifts.

There will be in-store raffles and giveaways of exclusive, signed merch every hour. Fans are encouraged to check-in frequently with the hashtag: #MDNOpopup

The band will also open up pop-up ventures in Toronto and New York City in the next two months.

Check out the post below:

Last August, Kanye West opened a pop-up store, next door at 45 Wentworth Place, that sold merchandise tied to his latest album “The Life of Pablo.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch