Video: Warriors’ Postgame Comments Following Game 1 Win Over Jazz

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Warriors led wire-to-wire and beat the Jazz 106-94 to take a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
“Strength In Numbers” was on display last night as all 5 starters scored in double figures and the team finished with 32 assists on 40 made shots.
The Warriors defense held Utah’s All-Star Gordon Hayward to just 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting. That’s half as many points as Hayward averaged in the Jazz first round series against the Clippers.
Shaun Livingston returned to action after missing the previous three games with a finger injury. Livingston scored 9 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.
Game 2 is Thursday night at Oracle Arena.