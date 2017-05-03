No Nightlife In Utah? Jazz Fans Counter Warriors Claims

SALT LAKE CITY (KCBS) — Tourism officials in Salt Lake City are hoping a new campaign helps clear up what they say are misconceptions about their city held by some Golden State Warriors players who’d bemoaned the lack of nightlife there.

It all started when some Warriors players were talking about wishing they were playing the Clippers instead of the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals, because they’d rather spend their off time in Los Angeles than Salt Lake.

In an interview with ESPN, Matt Barnes said bluntly: “There’s no nightlife in Utah.”

To counter that, Visit Salt Lake has launched a new website, as well as a video entitled “There’s nothing to do in Salt Lake.”

It features people drinking, eating and having fun to show that, indeed, there is a lot to do in Salt Lake.

The tourism office is talking with Jazz officials about possible events over the weekend to have more fun with the Warriors, and its president says they’ve come up with some really good ideas.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are planning to sell t-shirts that say “#Nightlife” when the series shifts to Salt Lake City for Game 3 on Saturday night.

The Warriors defeated the Jazz 106-94 in Game 1 of the semifinals series Tuesday night.